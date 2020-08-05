SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lifted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000.

Shares of DIA traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $271.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,675. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

