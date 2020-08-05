SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Private Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 30.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $37,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,002 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 250,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,697. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

