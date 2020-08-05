SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Private Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 30.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $37,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,002 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 250,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,697. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit