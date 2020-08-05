Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. Spire also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.70 -3.75 EPS.
SR traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.13.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
