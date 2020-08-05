Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. Spire also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.70 -3.75 EPS.

SR traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

