SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.26.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 223,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

