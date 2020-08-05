Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. 7,776,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596,312. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

