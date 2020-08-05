Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Steris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Steris has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steris to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of Steris stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.71. 15,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,514. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average of $152.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

