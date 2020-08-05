Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Steris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Steris has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steris to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
Shares of Steris stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.71. 15,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,514. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average of $152.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.77.
STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.
In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Steris
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
