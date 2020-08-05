Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,178. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

