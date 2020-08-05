Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE GIM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 217,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,870. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

