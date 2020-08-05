Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 88.27%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

THC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

