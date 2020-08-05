Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.70. Trex has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $144.96.
Shares of Trex are set to split on Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
