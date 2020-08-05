Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.70. Trex has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $144.96.

Shares of Trex are set to split on Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

