Truegame Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $120,913.66 and $4,625.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.97 or 0.05112870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00052467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013309 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

