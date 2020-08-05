TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Price Target Lowered to $1.60 at CIBC

TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $2.00 to $1.60 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TVAGF remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. TVA Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get TVA Group alerts:

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; and markets digital products associated with various televisual brands.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.