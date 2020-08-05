TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Price Target Lowered to $1.60 at CIBC

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $2.00 to $1.60 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TVAGF remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. TVA Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; and markets digital products associated with various televisual brands.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit