UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

