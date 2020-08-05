Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4694 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Unilever has increased its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Unilever has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.54.

UN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

