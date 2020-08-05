UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $11.50 on Wednesday, reaching $316.00. 221,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $294.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

