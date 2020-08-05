Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.11) EPS.
VRNS opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
