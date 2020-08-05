Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. 505,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

