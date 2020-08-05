Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 85,350 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 7.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 432,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

