Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after buying an additional 640,654 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. 432,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

