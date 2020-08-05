Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,438,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.10. 692,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

