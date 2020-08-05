Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 83,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. 208,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The company has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $133.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

