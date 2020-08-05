Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.12.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.