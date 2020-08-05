Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 4,167 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,545 shares of company stock worth $245,327. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

