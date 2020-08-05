Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 24th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.5%.

NYSE WLKP opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $693.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

