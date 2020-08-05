Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,711. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

