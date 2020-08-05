XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 166,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,256. The stock has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $133.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

