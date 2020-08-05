XML Financial LLC Invests $221,000 in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 115.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

WMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 404,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.