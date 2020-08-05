ZeuxCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,929.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $800,315.49 and approximately $54,929.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

