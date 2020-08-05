ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE ZVO opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. ZovioInc . has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.