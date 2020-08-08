18,329 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Verisk Analytics comprises 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.16. The company had a trading volume of 597,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $191.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.