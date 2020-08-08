18,588 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTIS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.41. 1,169,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,795. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.55.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

