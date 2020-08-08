46,193 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $173,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 367,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

