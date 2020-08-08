46,193 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2020

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $173,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 367,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit