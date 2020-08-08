Actinium Price Reaches $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $272,734.17 and approximately $257,324.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00044315 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 23,119,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

