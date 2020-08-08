Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $12.97. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 103,801 shares changing hands.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $597,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,676.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

