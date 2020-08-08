Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives $16.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 1,414,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

