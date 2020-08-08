CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 552,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.01. 192,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $910.54 million, a PE ratio of 840.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEVA by 42.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in CEVA by 587.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CEVA by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.