C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in C&F Financial by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in C&F Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $31.01. 3,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. C&F Financial has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.