Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Update

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Insiders have sold a total of 128,180 shares of company stock valued at $70,943,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,873,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,943,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $601.87. 810,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $611.47. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

