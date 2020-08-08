Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 77,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411. The company has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

In other news, Director Meagan M. Mowry acquired 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,954.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,954.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lee Bagwell acquired 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $28,904.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,093 shares of company stock valued at $78,584 over the last 90 days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 35.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

