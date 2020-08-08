Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 631,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. 371,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $264.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,108.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 10,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,166.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,072 shares in the company, valued at $850,120.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 77,528 shares of company stock worth $434,886. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

