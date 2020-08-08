Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,065,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

