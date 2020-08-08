Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 430,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 36,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 509.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 168,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 149,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 140,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,637. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

