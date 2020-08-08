Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,434 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 2.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 268.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 63,933 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,812,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

