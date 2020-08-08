Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $268.00 and a 52 week high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

