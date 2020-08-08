Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 481.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000.

IBDM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 142,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,931. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

