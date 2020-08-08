Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 260.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $134.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,223. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.24.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

