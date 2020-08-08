Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.78. 2,904,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.66.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

