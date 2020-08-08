Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 101,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,011,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.37.

