Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.23. 8,772,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,719,856. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.