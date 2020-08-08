Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 40,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 50,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.17. 652,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,438. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

